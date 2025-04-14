Former Cardinals Pass Rusher Signs with Browns
Former Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Julian Okwara signed with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, joining star pass rusher Myles Garrett on a one-year deal.
Okwara was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020, and enjoyed some moderate success, though he was never more than a platoon pass rusher.
Over those four years in Detroit, he recorded nine sacks and just 54 total tackles. His best career season came in 2021, when he collected five sacks, 21 pressures and six TFLs. He was awarded an above-average 67.7 defensive grade, and sturdy 76.8 pass rush grade in limited action that season.
Okwara signed with the Cardinals' practice squad midway through the 2024 season, and ended up becoming a contributing member of an admittedly weak defensive front, after Arizona dealt with the loss of edge rusher Dennis Gardeck.
In his time with the Cardinals, Okwara played just 286 total snaps, but graded out at an above-average clip in run defense. He wasn't much of a sack-producer, with just six pressures and one sack in 108 pass rush snaps, but he did serve a necessary purpose for Arizona.
With the addition of Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, and the re-signing of Baron Browning, the Cardinals are quickly running out of room on a defensive front that was arguably the thinnest in the NFL in 2023 and 2024.
Okwara isn't necessarily the type of player who is likely to begin lighting up the stat sheet, but it could be argued that he never had much of a chance to get legitimate playing time, or play alongside true star players.
He profiles as more of a speed and finesse pass rusher, rather than one who will overpower opposing OLs, and plays generally solid run defense.
Perhaps an opportunity to play alongside Garrett and a handful of other talented defensive linemen in Cleveland could help unlock some of his raw potential, as he is still just 27 years old.