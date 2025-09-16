Former Cardinals QB Gets New Opportunity
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder has landed in a new home.
The Minnesota Vikings are signing Ridder to their active roster according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X.
"By signing Desmond Ridder to the 53-man roster, not the practice squad, the #Vikings gain flexibility to potentially have an experienced starter as QB2, rather than press undrafted rookie Max Brosmer into action if something happens to Carson Wentz," he wrote.
The move comes after starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to be sidelined for weeks with an ankle injury. Wentz, as Pelissero noted, will start for Minnesota with Ridder as a backup.
Desmond Ridder's NFL Journey
Ridder first entered the league as a third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. After unseating then-starter Marcus Mariota, Ridder played four games in his rookie season, going 2-2.
The following year, Ridder played in 15 games with 13 starts, guiding the Falcons to a 6-7 record as a starter. He was then traded in the 2024 offseason to Arizona in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Ridder competed with backup Clayton Tune for the No. 2 job behind Kyler Murray in training camp, which was ultimately won by Tune.
Ridder was cut ahead of the final roster trim down but was brought back on the practice squad - though that didn't last long, as the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to their active roster early last season.
Ridder appeared in six games for the Raiders before becoming a free agent this past offseason. He waited until July to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals and was waived ahead of final roster cuts before now landing in Minnesota.
In total, Ridder's logged 25 games in three NFL seasons with an 8-10 record as a starter. He's completed 63.6% of his passes for 4,002 yards and 16 TD to 14 INT. He also has five rushing touchdowns.
Ridder was highly regarded in Arizona during his time with the Cardinals, as his mobility and starting experience was thought to have been a strong reason for his presence.
However, the Cardinals forked up some money this offseason to bring Jacoby Brissett to the desert, which has since proven to be a wise move as insurance in case Murray ever goes down to injury.
Ridder is 26-years-old. The Vikings play the Bengals, Steelers and Browns within the next three weeks of the regular season.