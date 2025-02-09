Former Cardinals Stars Competing For Super Bowl
It's Super Bowl Sunday, and while the Arizona Cardinals are again sitting on their couch next to 29 other organizations, a few former players will be battling to etch their names in pro football immortality.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take center stage in New Orleans today - the Chiefs hoping to make NFL history by becoming the first team ever to three-peat in the Super Bowl era while the Eagles look to play spoiler (and get some revenge in a rematch of two years ago in Arizona).
There's some notable former Cardinals that can win a ring when the confetti falls, all of which will be on Kansas City's sideline:
DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins is perhaps the most notable name on this list, as he has a strong case to potentially land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - perhaps a Super Bowl ring can bolster the resume a bit.
Hopkins was quite dominant in his time with Arizona after being acquired via trade from the Houston Texans, which is still considered to be one of the more puzzling trades in recent league history.
In 35 games for the Cardinals, Hopkins tallied 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns, providing fans with some solid memories and Kyler Murray with a legitimate WR1.
Hopkins was released by general manager Monti Ossenfort after the new regime took over in the summer of 2023, where he eventually signed with Tennessee before being traded to the Chiefs this season.
Marquise Brown
Brown was acquired on draft night from the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 offseason in hopes of establishing the NFL's best duo between him and Hopkins.
That never came to fruition, as Brown's two seasons in the desert were met with a mixture of injuries and underwhelming numbers.
He did survive the regime change from Kliff Kingsbury to Jonathan Gannon, though he eventually departed in free agency last offseason before signing with Kansas City.
D.J. Humphries
Humphries is perhaps the most coveted by the Cardinals and their fan base out of the three players on this list.
Drafted as a first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Humphries turned himself into a Pro Bowl player and team captain in Arizona - though it was his impact in the locker room and bright personality that made him a fan favorite.
Humphries played eight seasons in the desert before a torn ACL near the end of 2023 saw him as an unfortunate cap casualty. He signed with Kansas City late in the 2024 regular season.