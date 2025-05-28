Free Agent CB Can Bounce Back With Cardinals

All Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could help one free agent cornerback get back on track.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of a cornerback after it was announced that Sean Murphy-Bunting would miss the 2025 season after being placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

There are a few free agents that fit the bill for the Cardinals when it comes to replacing the void from Murphy-Bunting.

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas is still looking for a team, and Pro Football Focus writer Zoltán Buday listed him as one of seven veterans "poised for a bounce-back season."

"Douglas is somewhat of an outlier on this list, as he is currently without a team. However, it’s widely expected he will sign before the season begins. His underwhelming 2024 campaign may help explain why he remains unsigned. Douglas posted a 53.9 PFF overall grade, 102nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks, and his 51.6 coverage grade ranked 103rd," Buday wrote.

"This performance resembled his early-career struggles in 2019 and 2020, but from 2021 to 2023, Douglas reestablished himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks. During that span, he ranked among the top 30 in PFF grade each season. His 83.0 overall grade over those three years ranked 10th at the position, while his 86.1 coverage grade ranked eighth. He also allowed a passer rating of just 61.2, second-best among 121 qualifying cornerbacks during that period.

"Despite his disappointing 2024 season, Douglas’ recent track record and the fact that he turns just 30 at the start of the season make him a strong bounce-back candidate for any team needing veteran cornerback help."

The Cardinals have Max Melton, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and second-round rookie Will Johnson already in the position group, but adding a veteran like Douglas could do wonders for the defense.

Douglas has played in a lot of big games during his career, and that experience could be extremely beneficial to a team like the Cardinals trying to reach that level.

