Packers Wary of Cardinals, Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are under .500 with a 2-3 record entering Lambeau Field, though the Green Bay Packers aren't looking past their Week 6 opponents.
The Cardinals haven't excelled in every area since Jonathan Gannon took over a roster that's now in year two of its rebuild, though Arizona has shown they can run the football with the best of the best.
Last season, the Cardinals finished with one of the league's top rushing attacks. Through five games in 2024, Arizona still ranks near the top of the NFL in categories such as yards per game (156.4) and yeards per carry (5.5).
The verdict is still out on how exactly the Cardinals will maintain those numbers with starters at right guard (Will Hernandez) and right tackle (Jonah Williams) now both on injured reserve, though Green Bay sees what figures such as running back James Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray can do.
“He’s a beast,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Conner via Packers on SI. “He’s a big, physical back who's more elusive than you'd expect for a bigger guy."
Conner has 379 rushing yards (4.6 YPC) thus far with three touchdowns, and his style of running is reminiscent of vintage football those 30 and above can recall.
Murray's rushing style as a quarterback is very different yet still as impactful thanks to his burst and agility.
“Whether it’s a zone read that he takes to the house for 50 yards [like he did against San Francisco], or just trying to contain him in the passing game, you’ve got to defend for a long time when he’s got the ball in his hands because he can throw within the timing of the play or he can go off-schedule," LaFleur said.
“You’ve got to be smart when you’re going against a quarterback of this caliber in terms of he can make you look really silly really fast - and if you give him huge rush lanes, he’s going to take advantage of it. Like I said, he can beat you with his legs, he can beat you with his arm. I think he’s got a lot of talented players around him.
“I think they’re really doing a nice job, so it’s going to be a great test for our football team.”
Murray's averaging over ten yards per carry and has hit four "explosive" plays on the ground of 20+ yards or more.
With a "thunder and lightning" combination out of the backfield, defenses must play the Cardinals honest - which could play into the hands of a player like Conner who only gets better over the course of a game.
"He's a workhorse and I think he gets stronger the more carries he gets. I don't think guys really want to tackle him - he's a big dude," Murray said this week on Conner.
"(A) big, fast physical guy (who) doesn't really shy away from contact, and he's very agile and can catch the ball. There's nothing I don’t think James can do. When you get a guy like him going, it's beneficial for the offense for sure.”
The Cardinals sure know what they've got coming out of the backfield, but so do the Packers.