Highlights: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Shreds Defense in Camp
ARIZONA -- Another practice down, another impressive showing for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Murray - fully healthy after making a recovery from ACL/meniscus surgery that saw him return for the final eight games of last season - very much looked the part of what Arizona believes their franchise quarterback could be on Day 8 of Cardinals Camp.
Highlights in the YouTube video below:
Different receivers have stepped up for Murray since the start of training camp.
The Cardinals have seen No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as good as advertised, as the rookie has looked very much like the game-changing talent fans in the desert want him to be.
Michael Wilson arrived to camp stronger and in the best shape of his life (self-described), and he's continually made play after play during camp.
The same can be said for Greg Dortch, who has consistently caught the ball in nearly every pass Murray has thrown his way.
Taking all the above and mixing it with one of the league's top rushing attacks should bode well for second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
A new-look offense should also pay dividends for Murray, who exceeded Petzing's expectations in the few games we saw him play in 2023:
“One of the things, the under-center keeper game,” Petzing said. “You see him on the move, out of the pocket. He certainly has done that off-schedule in his career so I figured there would be some translation to do it on schedule, part of the design.
"But I think his embracing of that and his ability to own that, so much goes into that from the run fake, the action, your body language. And he does a really nice job with it and I think it's been a good part of our offense.”
The Cardinals host their Red & White Scrimmage tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 3).