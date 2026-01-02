Cardinals Urged to Snag $180 Million QB This Offseason

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' future of the quarterback position remains up in the air moving into 2026, as the organization is highly expected to move off franchise passer Kyler Murray.

What that looks like and how that happens remains to be seen, though after seven years in the desert Murray's time appears to be over.

How the Cardinals navigate the future of the position will depend on exactly how Murray leaves this coming offseason, though Arizona could very much be in the market for a veteran quarterback -- even with Jacoby Brissett still on the roster.

Bleacher Report believes Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins could be of service.

Does Kirk Cousins to Arizona Make Sense?

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Cousins is currently finishing up year two of a four-year, $180 million contact with Atlanta -- though the Falcons haven't quite played up to par with Cousins coming in and out of their lineup.

While the trade market could be explored, there's an out in Cousins' deal that could allow him to see greener pastures in free agency.

Kristopher Knox says Arizona should be in pursuit.

"For the Arizona Cardinals, a lot will depend on whether general manager Monti Ossenfort, head coach Jonathan Gannon, and the bulk of Gannon's staff are retained. If franchise owner Michael Bidwill chooses to support his front office, he may want to see what it can accomplish with a different quarterback.

"The Cardinals have, after all, appeared more offensively efficient with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback than with Kyler Murray this season. There's also been no shortage of trade speculation surrounding Murray.

"... While Brissett has been a fine placeholder, he hasn't delivered wins. If the Cardinals don't believe they can land a quarterback in the draft—they currently hold the fifth overall selection—Cousins would make sense.

"Cardinals offense coordinator Drew Petzing worked with Cousins for two seasons, as the Minnesota Vikings' assistant QB coach in 2018 and the Vikings' wide receivers coach in 2019.

"Partnering Cousins with Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and Michael Wilson in Petzing's offense could give the Cardinals a much-needed boost."

Arizona, ideally, would like to snag a quarterback at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, where they currently own a top-five selection. They've already got a veteran bridge quarterback in Brissett, but a future at the position is needed.

Cousins, despite being a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, would merely be a band-aid for the position at 37-years-old.

