Insider Reveals Where Cardinals GM Stands on Job Security

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 60 minutes of football away from a massive offseason that will see possible changes from top to bottom entertained.

Headlines around the Cardinals mostly surround figures such as quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon, though general manager Monti Ossenfort also hasn't been excused from criticism after a 3-13 season.

Ossenfort's job security is widely believed to be (mostly) safe, at least in comparison to Gannon and Murray's future among other potential cuts.

Latest Update on Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on the field before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium.

That was emphasized by ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano in their latest buzz article:

"With other spots, some of the people I've talked to believe Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will ultimately be safe," Fowler said before Graziano eventually added, "That all lines up with what I'm hearing."

That makes sense, as Ossenfort assembled a roster last offseason that was highly expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2025.

How much injuries factored into this year's poor record depends on who you ask, though there's certainly hits and misses through Ossenfort's three-year tenure in the desert when it comes to both the draft and free agency.

Nobody Knows What Will Transpire in Arizona

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium.

Within the same article was also an update on Gannon, which was described as "complicated" by Fowler.

"That one is complicated, because some within the coaching staff are cautiously optimistic that Jonathan Gannon will get a fourth year, and some within the coaching industry see a path to Gannon potentially staying.

"Owner Michael Bidwill likes Gannon and can attribute the rough season to injuries and the lack of a hand-picked quarterback for the head coach. The flip side is Arizona is so far away from the other three teams in the NFC West and simply isn't competitive right now."

There seems to be some sort of change coming this year, but what exactly that looks like can be debated.

Ossenfort does seem to be safe, and it feels like multiple other heads will roll before the Cardinals are in search of a new general manager.

