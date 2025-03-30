How Cardinals Compare vs NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals have undeniably added more talent and depth to their roster ahead of the 2025 season. But there's no time left to wait around for a playoff berth, and playing in the NFC West always provides a challenge in that regard.
No matter how poor on paper the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers might look, it feels like almost a guarantee they'll be at the very least competitive teams.
The Cardinals might be better than at least two of those teams at this stage from a coaching or talent perspective, but the important part is that manifesting in wins. That comes down to execution, which the Cardinals failed to do three times in 2024.
But they also swept San Francisco and delivered a beatdown of the Rams in week two. The blueprint for taking down Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan is there.
Mike McDonald's Seahawks are a different story, but perhaps not with the way their offseason has gone.
Let's take a look:
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2024. They dismantled the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals beat them once, and should have beaten them a second time if not for a freak interception on the goal line.
They added Davante Adams to their WR room, have a solid core of young defensive players, and retained veteran QB Matthew Stafford. Stafford might be closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he's still likely the most reliable QB in the division.
The Rams should be the favorites to win the division, but they are very beatable. Again, it just comes down to execution.
Seattle Seahawks
Yes, they added Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp, but this feels like the beginning of the closest thing to a legitimate rebuild Seahawks fans have endured in the 2000s. With a significantly worse OL and scheme, some regression could be coming for Darnold, and the loss of DK Metcalf will not be made for up by Kupp's presence.
Their defense is scary, however, and could win them plenty of games. McDonald appears to be a good young coach, and they're clearly building from the ground up, but they're not quite in a position to win the division, though anything less than eight or nine wins still feels foolish.
San Francisco 49ers
I have a hard time believing the 49ers are dead in the water, but they certainly do look like they're in a tailspin. Shanahan's leadership has fallen under scrutiny (justifiably so or not), and their roster just isn't as good without Deebo Samuel and an ACL-rehabbing Brandon Aiyuk.
Yes, Christian McCaffrey is back, but Jordan Mason isn't. Unless McCaffrey is healthy the entire year, which feels unlikely, their RB depth might finally become a problem. Or maybe it won't, since it seems like Shanahan could make your local barista average four yards per carry.
Still, it feels like the 49ers might struggle to maintain a winning record again in 2025, although a big leap for Brock Purdy and an injury-free year for McCaffrey, George Kittle, and a defense that is still well above average could put them near the top again.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals made two marquee additions to their defensive line in Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, added stability to their QB depth, and re-signed some of their high-potential guys.
There's still work to be done to ensure the Cardinals can actually fight for Super Bowls in the future, but Arizona is primed for their most competitive year since 2021, and anything less than a Wild Card berth will feel like a letdown.
There's immense pressure on Kyler Murray and the passing offense this season, but the defense is shaping into a strength, and the run game will remain proficient. In what could end up being Nick Rallis' last year on Arizona's coaching staff, the Cardinals should be jockeying with the Rams for the division, and have a legitimate chance to come away with it in a 10+ win campaign.
But if not, something likely will have gone horribly wrong. There's a lot of pressure on this team, and they'll have to withstand it.