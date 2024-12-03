How Cardinals' Trey McBride Made NFL History
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride became the first player in NFL history to register consecutive games with 12 catches during the team's Week 13 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
After catching 12 passes for 133 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, McBride posted another 12 receptions for 96 yards in Minnesota.
Arizona lost both games.
"Those are the two highest single-game reception totals by a tight end in Cardinals history and mark the first time in NFL history that a tight end has caught at least 12 passes in consecutive games," said NFL Research.
McBride - in his first year as a full starter - has capitalized on a strong sophomore campaign in 2023 with 781 receiving yards on 73 receptions in 2024, good enough for second and third among tight ends, respectively.
He does have two touchdowns this season - one rushing and one fumble recovery - though he's yet to gain a receiving score.
McBride's emerged as a go-to target for quarterback Kyler Murray, and an overall weapon for the Cardinals.
“I think he’s the best. I’m not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he’s put in," said McBride.
"I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does each and every week when the ball is in his hands.”
After the loss against Minnesota, the Cardinals' offense looks to rebound after a poor showing in the red zone, going just 1-6 in opportunities inside the 20-yard line.
“It’s a lot of time with the offense we have and Kyler back there,” McBride said following the game.
“I have full faith in our offense. We’re trying to get the ball down there, obviously, we want a touchdown, but all we need is a field goal. Bad first play, bad second play puts us behind the sticks. Third and long and then we’ve got to go for it on fourth. Kyler’s trying to make a miraculous play, but they made a good play, too, so it’s frustrating.”
We'll see if the Cardinals can turn things around, though they've got a pretty reliable man in the middle to rely on.