How Cardinals Won Their Bye Week
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals returned to work today after a week off, and quite frankly, only more dominoes fell in their favor while they were away.
The Cardinals entered Week 11 with a 6-4 record and sole claim to the top of the NFC West. As far as results go, it wasn't a perfect bye week, though one major result did favor them.
The San Francisco 49ers were upset by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, leaving the Cardinals as the lone team in the NFC West with six wins.
Now, there's a three-way tie under the Cardinals.
Current NFC West Standings
1. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)
T-2. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)
T-2. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)
T-2. San Francisco 49ers (5-5).
It's a close race, no doubt, though Arizona still is in complete control of their destiny.
"They're going to get a little bit of rest and they know the season starts now," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after their win over the Jets ahead of their bye week.
The Cardinals could have had more results fall their way. The Rams could have lost to the New England Patriots while other NFC teams losing (Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers) may have been a blessing when it comes to potential wild card scenarios.
Still, the 49ers losing was perhaps the biggest piece to a successful bye week. San Francisco is considered to be the strongest team in the division and have tough matchups in the Packers and Bills coming up.
The Cardinals also had another week of rest for two major pieces that could return to the lineup in Jonah Williams and Darius Robinson.
Williams started the season at right tackle but has missed all but the first quarter of Week 1 with a knee injury while Robinson has yet to make his NFL debut as a projected versatile and violent piece along the defensive line.
Those two, respectively, should only bolster Arizona's dynamics in the trenches moving forward, and Robinson was spotted on the practice field for the first time in weeks on Monday.
They've also had an extra week to prepare for their massive road test this week in the Seattle Seahawks, a game that could see them go 3-0 in NFC West play with a victory.
Entering this week, the Cardinals had some strong playoff chances 59% (NFL.com) while other spots such as ESPN (63%) andThe Athletic (62%). Those chances should only strengthen after the dust settles on Week 11.
Gannon, when speaking with reporters today, says his team was locked and loaded when they entered the facility.
“They've been going here since training camp started with not a lot of breaks in there. There are a couple breaks - before Week One, that weekend. Other than that, there's really no breaks in how our schedule is set up. Aside from the one Monday night game, it's kind of been a status quo," said Gannon on the benefits of the bye week.
"They are working every day. Like I said, I’m sure they had a little bit of a break, but they're locked in.”
You can count the bye week as a win for the Cardinals.