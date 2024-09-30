How Jayden Daniels Made NFL History vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell 42-14 to the Washington Commanders in Week 4 as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels stole the show while accomplishing NFL history at the same time.
Once the dust settled, Daniels finished the game 26-30 passing for 233 yards and one touchdown/interception each. He also added 47 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.
From Commanders PR Team:
"QB Jayden Daniels has completed at least 85 percent of his passes in two consecutive games. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to have two consecutive games of at least 85 percent or higher completion percentage (minimum 15 attempts in each game)."
Thus far, Daniels has been on fire through Washington's 3-1 start.
“He is a good player. He is dynamic. We had a couple times where we had him wrapped up, he got out of it and made some plays with his legs. He gets the ball out and he's accurate," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game.
"He is a good player. (I) give him a lot of credit, but we have to do a better job affecting the quarterback."
More stats via NFL communications:
- Daniels has an 82.1 completion percentage (87 of 106) this season, surpassing Tom Brady (79.2 percent, 95 of 120, in 2007) for the highest completion percentage (minimum 75 attempts) by a player in his team’s first four games of a season in NFL history.
- Daniels, with an 82.1 completion percentage, surpassed Mac Jones (70 percent, 112 of 160) for the highest completion percentage (minimum 80 attempts) by a player in his first four career games in NFL history.
- Daniels has a passer rating of 90-or-higher and a completion percentage of 70-or-higher in each of his first four career games and joined Dak Prescott (2016) as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to reach those marks in four consecutive games.
- Daniels has 218 rushing yards and joined Robert Griffin III (234 rushing yards) as the only quarterbacks with at least 200 rushing yards in their first four career games in the Super Bowl era.
- Daniels has four rushing touchdowns and joined Robert Griffin III, Cam Newton and Anthony Richardson as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with four rushing touchdowns in their first four career games.