How to Watch Today’s Packers–Cardinals Game (TV, Stream, Kickoff Details)
Who: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
What: NFL Week 7 Regular Season Action
When: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1:25 PM MST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Spread: Packers -7
The Arizona Cardinals move into Week 7's battle against the Green Bay Packers desperately needing a win ahead of their bye week to stop a four-game slide.
The Cardinals will have to pull off a massive upset without Kyler Murray, who is slated to miss his second consecutive game due to a foot sprain. Jacoby Brissett will take his place.
For the Packers, they encountered some travel issues on the way to the desert, as their plane was delayed almost six hours on Saturday before finally taking off.
On the field, star running back Josh Jacobs is questionable.
How to Watch Packers at Cardinals Week 7
The game will be televised on FOX with Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline) on the broadcast.
Viewers in the market can also live stream the game with NFL+.
NFL Week 7 Broadcast Map
Unless you live in Arizona or the upper midwest, you'll be enjoying the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys
How to Listen to Packers at Cardinals
Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM will carry the game live with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the call.
For spanish listeners, Fuego 106.7 FM will be carried by Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst).
What to Watch: Cardinals Edition
With Murray out, all eyes now focus on Brissett in his second start of the year. Arizona found their best offensive success of the year last week even in the absence of Murray, but can the Cardinals replicate another 400-yard, 27-point outing again?
It sure feels like they'll need to, especially with the Packers owning the league's top rush defense. This game points directly to the arm of Brissett and his ability to again make tough throws.
What to Watch: Packers Edition
With Jacobs questionable, Green Bay's entire approach could shift. Jordan Love is more than capable of shouldering the load.
However, it's never a good thing when your offense becomes one dimensional.
Is Green Bay good enough to overcome Jacobs' loss? Absolutely. The Packers, even without their star runner, should move the ball just fine.
Yet the potential limitations of even an active Jacobs could change game-plans on both sides.