Injury Report Reveals Great News for Cardinals Ahead of Saints Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints have revealed their Friday injury reports ahead of Week 1's battle at the Superdome.
A total of three players are out between the two sides with three more questionable - though health is a bit more on Arizona's side as the regular season commences:
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
OUT - Will Hernandez (knee)
QUESTIONABLE -- Owen Pappoe (quad), Dante Stills (heel)
Off Injury Report, Will Play - Calais Campbell (rest), Jon Gaines (thumb)
With Hernandez still working his way back to full health following a ACL tear in Week 5 of 2024, it felt like a bit of a stretch for the veteran guard to play this week - though some sort of participation levels through the entire week is encouraging for a potential return soon.
Pappoe and Stills are both depth pieces that might not play for Arizona entering the weekend, though Stills' involvement within the defense is heavier than Pappoe - who may have been inactive anyways as a fourth inside linebacker. The good news for Stills? He returned to practice today after missing Thursday.
Campbell had a veteran rest day and should be more than ready for the regular season opener - so too is Gaines, who is still dealing with a thumb injury suffered in training camp. Gaines practiced fully each day this week and is listed as the Cardinals' backup LG/C on their official depth chart.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
OUT - Trevor Penning (toe), Chase Young (calf)
QUESTIONABLE - Jordan Howden (oblique)
Off Injury Report, Will Play - Khristian Boyd (hand), Alontae Taylor (groin)
The Saints suffer two fairly big losses in Penning and Young, as both are starting pieces along the trenches for New Orleans. Penning suffered his toe injury back in preseason and didn't practice at all this week while Young injured his calf during Wednesday's practice. He didn't touch the field today or Thursday.
Howden was limited in all three days of practice for the Saints. Boyd and Taylor were both previously limited but practiced fully on Friday.
What's Next for Saints and Cardinals?
Both teams will get the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations this weekend. With questionable players on both sides of the matchup, these could be telling if the Cardinals/Saints believe they'll play depending on which positions are called up.
Final game statuses such as active/inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, which for Arizona fans here in the desert will be 8:30 AM MST.