Yet Another Cardinals Starter Hits Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are placing starting right guard Will Hernandez on injured reserve ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hernandez has been dealing with hip and knee injuries this season after Hernandez worked his way back from an ACL tear in 2024. He played in just seven games before hitting injured reserve.

Additionally, the team activated Hayden Conner from injured reserve and elevated tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Channing Tindall to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

It's unclear if Hernandez will miss the remainder of the season, though he's eligible to return in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals at the earliest.

With Arizona's 3-8 record and Hernandez's track record of health, it wouldn't be a surprise if we have seen the last of him in 2025.

Now, Isaiah Adams looks to lock down the starting right guard role to finish the year. Adams initially started there to begin the year, though when Hernandez reached full health, Adams was playing well below par and the Cardinals made the switch.

However, recent weeks saw the two interior players rotate some at right guard.

Now, Adams has an opportunity to answer questions raised earlier in the season and potentially solidify himself as the starter moving forward after Arizona spent a third-round pick on him back in 2024.

"He's just excited about the opportunity to go play, and play well for us, and play the brand of ball that he wants to play. So he's excited about the opportunity," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Adams.

"I honestly think the consistency of technique and the mental part. The mental part I think he's taken a jump here the last month."

Adams' Pro Football Focus grade of 47.2 ranks 74th out of 81 NFL guards this season.

"To go through that, have some adversity, learn from that, learn why those things are happening - and talking to him as he's gotten back into the lineup, we had a good conversation of, I think what he needs to focus on and what he needs to do," Gannon continued on Adams.

"I think [that] got him back to center and kind of neutraled out, if you will, just play your game."

Hernandez was inked to a one-year deal to return to Arizona this summer and just turned 30 back in September.

