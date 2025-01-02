Injury Report: 49ers Star Returns Ahead of Cardinals Game
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers released their Thursday injury reports ahead of their Week 18 battle.
49ers star tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Thursday after missing yesterday, and so too did Isaac Yiadom. Ji'Ayir Brown saw a downgrade in his status from limited to DNP.
For the Cardinals, Hjalte Froholdt returned to practice after missing Wednesday for personal reasons while Kelvin Beachum was absent after practicing yesterday.
Other than that, no other changes were noted on either side.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
DNP - Kelvin Beachum (knee)
Limited - Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe), Matt Prater (knee), Darius Robinson (calf), Mack Wilson Sr. (ankle/quad)
Full - Hjalte Froholdt (personal)
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report
DNP - Robert Beal Jr. (ankle), Nick Bosa (knee), Spencer Buford (calf), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), Leonard Floyd (shoulder), Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) Colton McKivitz (knee), Brock Purdy (elbow), Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist), Ji'Aiyir Brown (ankle)
Limited - Ricky Pearsall (illness/chest), George Kittle (ankle), Isaac Yiadom (pelvis)
Full - Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring), Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on the positive strides the team has taken this season:
“I think we played well in spurts and showed flashes. We were just too inconsistent, and it bit us in the ass in a lot of these games that were late November, December football," he said.
"There were some games early on that I feel like we could have or should have won that would've helped us out later on in the year. We kind of put ourselves behind the eight ball when we needed it the most. Me being a leader of the team, I obviously take a lot of that on, but we all have to look in the mirror and play better. That's what it comes down to.
"Are there positives from this season? Yes. I think the outside people's perspective, did they think that we would even be in the position to go win the division? I don't think so. In the locker room is all that matters, and we knew what we were capable of and the fact that we were there and didn't get it done is the most frustrating part.”
The Cardinals and 49ers will practice once more before listing players as out, questionable or doubtful.