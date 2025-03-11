All Cardinals

Insider: Cardinals 'Smart' to Lock Up LB

The Arizona Cardinals did good with re-signing one of their free agents.

Donnie Druin

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Baron Browning (53) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are off and running to their free agency period, having re-signed a handful of players after the open market madness has begun.

The top name re-signed thus far is outside linebacker Baron Browning, who arrived to the desert during the 2024 trade deadline and played eight games for Arizona to end the year.

Browning tallied two sacks and three quarterback hits during his short stint with the Cardinals, though his overall mode of play warranted another opportunity in Arizona.

That's exactly what happened, as Browning secured a two-year contract to stay with the Cardinals, and one NFL insider says the organization was smart to keep the former Denver Broncos outside linebacker around.

Why Cardinals Were Smart to Re-Sign Baron Browning

Browning was awarded a two-year deal worth up to $19 million in incentives ($15 million in base money), and NFL insider James Palmer offered the following reaction to the move on Twitter/X:

"Browning had interest too for a few reasons. He's only 26, is an outstanding athlete with unreal bend. There's potential. Played well after the trade, AZ smart to lock him up."

Browning rejoins a Cardinals outside linebacker's room that features Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari and Xavier Thomas under contract. Names such as Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa are currently free agents.

Arizona landed a premier pass rusher in Josh Sweat earlier this week, taking some pressure of Browning to produce at a high level and lead the Cardinals in sack production moving forward.

However, with the pay increase, there's still expectations of Browning blossoming into a solid contributor under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

