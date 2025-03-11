Insider: Cardinals 'Smart' to Lock Up LB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are off and running to their free agency period, having re-signed a handful of players after the open market madness has begun.
The top name re-signed thus far is outside linebacker Baron Browning, who arrived to the desert during the 2024 trade deadline and played eight games for Arizona to end the year.
Browning tallied two sacks and three quarterback hits during his short stint with the Cardinals, though his overall mode of play warranted another opportunity in Arizona.
That's exactly what happened, as Browning secured a two-year contract to stay with the Cardinals, and one NFL insider says the organization was smart to keep the former Denver Broncos outside linebacker around.
Why Cardinals Were Smart to Re-Sign Baron Browning
Browning was awarded a two-year deal worth up to $19 million in incentives ($15 million in base money), and NFL insider James Palmer offered the following reaction to the move on Twitter/X:
"Browning had interest too for a few reasons. He's only 26, is an outstanding athlete with unreal bend. There's potential. Played well after the trade, AZ smart to lock him up."
Browning rejoins a Cardinals outside linebacker's room that features Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari and Xavier Thomas under contract. Names such as Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje and Jesse Luketa are currently free agents.
Arizona landed a premier pass rusher in Josh Sweat earlier this week, taking some pressure of Browning to produce at a high level and lead the Cardinals in sack production moving forward.
However, with the pay increase, there's still expectations of Browning blossoming into a solid contributor under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.