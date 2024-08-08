All Cardinals

Insider: Cardinals Won't Sign Carl Lawson

The Arizona Cardinals brought the veteran pass-rusher in for a workout.

Defensive lineman Carl Lawson loosens up during the opening day of the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 27, 2022. Opening Of The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp In Florham Park Nj On July 27 2022 / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are not expected to sign veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson after reportedly working him out yesterday, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

"Cardinals had Defensive End Carl Lawson in for a workout yesterday but I don’t expect them to sign him," he wrote on Twitter/X.

Lawson was believed to be watching Cardinals practice yesterday after the workout.

Arizona had potentially looked to replace the loss of BJ Ojulari, who is now out for the season with a serious knee injury. The Cardinals also feature Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck at the top of their rotation, though many had hoped Ojulari's second-year jump would have propelled the Cardinals' pass rush to new heights.

Lawson would have been a veteran presence in the room, though he likely would have operated in just a rotational role. He played just six games last year due to injury but reached seven sacks in 2022 during his stint with the New York Jets.

Arizona did sign free agent edge Marquis Haynes Sr. in the last few days, who is already at practice ahead of the Cardinals' first preseason game:

Other names who could step up in the desert are Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas and Jesse Luketa.

Arizona also recently signed Collins to a two-year extension last weekend, so there's hope a full offseason (after making the switch from ILB to OLB) can pay dividends for the former first-round pick.

The Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Saturday and are set to wrap up training camp today.

Another veteran face being added shouldn't be ruled out in Arizona, especially if the Cardinals don't like what they see after their preseason opener.

