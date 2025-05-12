All Cardinals

Insider Believes Cardinals Can Make Playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals could be postseason-bound in the 2025 campaign.

Arizona Cardinals second-round draft pick Will Johnson speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center
Arizona Cardinals second-round draft pick Will Johnson speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to take that next step as a team going into the 2025 season.

After a four-win improvement from 2023 to 2024, the Cardinals hope they can win enough to get into the NFC playoff picture in the upcoming season.

The Athletic insider Doug Haller praised the Cardinals for their work in the offseason to get closer to that goal.

"The Cardinals have had a great offseason. They made strong moves during free agency, adding Josh Sweat, along with veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell," Haller wrote.

"Then, GM Monti Ossenfort went out and aced the draft. Or at least that’s how it looks. First-round pick Walter Nolen has concerns, but he looks more “boom” than “bust.” Second-round pick Will Johnson could end up the steal of the draft. The Cardinals defense should be among the NFC’s most improved. And that means one thing in the desert — playoffs. Arizona hasn’t participated since 2021. Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are approaching Year 3. It’s time."

The Cardinals' rookie class looks promising towards helping the defensive side of the ball while the offense will get better after Marvin Harrison Jr. undergoes a full offseason in Arizona.

Harrison, along with tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner give quarterback Kyler Murray the weapons he needs to help the offense ebb and flow.

The Cardinals offense will have to take a step forward from being No. 12 in the league in scoring, but if they can find a way to crack inside the top 10, that could be what they need to get over the hump and into the playoffs.

The Cardinals will have OTA's run later this month before training camp picks up in late July ahead of the start of the season.

