Insider: Former Cardinals HC Not Rushing Return
ARIZONA -- The return of former Arizona Cardinals leader Kliff Kingsbury to the head coaching ranks could be coming soon.
Kingsbury was fired by Arizona after 2022, spent one season at USC in the college ranks and accepted the job as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.
With Washington locked in a postseason spot (and Kingsbury playing a big part of that), rumors and speculation continues to swirl about Kingsbury potentially taking the role of head coach again.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz - who is as plugged in with Kingsbury as anybody - offered the following on the former Cardinals coach and what his future might have:
"I'm seeing a lot everywhere that Kliff Kingsbury's a hot name for this team and this team and this team. Let me get the record clear here: Unlike a lot of these other candidates, Kliff Kingsbury's still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals his full salary from when they fired him three years ago.
"He's not only making that this year, he's making that his whole entire 2025. I can tell you from sources - Kliff's not banging down the doors for any job at all - it would have to be the right job for him to even A) interview and B) accept that job."
What Schultz is likely referring to is reports of Kingsbury being linked with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets - other teams who may fire their coach this week could also look to bring Kingsbury in for an interview.
Kingsbury inked a six-year extension with Arizona early in 2022 before being fired after the next season, so he's likely content collecting those paychecks while orchestrating a talented Commanders offense featuring rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.
Kingsbury recently reflected on his time with Arizona after being asked on potentially taking the step forward past 2024.
"... I don't think I set the foundation [in Arizona] the way I would do it after watching DQ and how he set the foundation from day one. These are the standards, this is what we want, this is what we're going to be. I definitely could have done a better job of that and kind of once you don't lay it out like that, it's hard to put it back in," he said.
At minimum, Kingsbury will have a handful of interviews this coaching cycle - whether he takes a job is a different story.