Insider Hints at Cardinals Signing Commanders Star
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to pursue Washington Commanders DL Daron Payne in free agency, according to NFL insider Ben Allbright.
Allbright joined PHNX at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and responded with the following when asked who he believed had the best chance to sign with the Cardinals:
"That's a good question - [Josh] Sweat would be the name, I think. That's obvious and since we already talked about that I'll try - I don't think the Commanders are going to find a trade partner [for Daron Payne] and I think they wind up cutting him," said Allbright.
"I believe there's going to be a commitment to that front seven, and it'll make the secondary better. I would not be surprised to see them come away with two, even three free agents along that defensive line."
Full clip:
Payne - who will turn 28 later this year - has two years left on his contract and carries a massive $26 million cap hit in 2025, which has led to many believing Washington will eventually cut him if they can't find a trade partner.
Money isn't a problem for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, as Arizona touts north of $70 million in cap space with free agency right around the corner.
The Cardinals would lose $19.6 million to their 2025 cap figure by acquiring Payne via trade, according to Spotrac.
Payne has played all 17 games in each of the last four seasons for Washington, playing no less than 69% of snaps for the Commanders in the trenches. 2022 was his breakout season after garnering career-bests in sacks (11.5) and tackles (64).
The Pro Bowl defender didn't grade out well last season using Pro Football Focus' metrics, as he finish the year ranked as the 84th best interior defensive lineman with an overall grade of 51.8.
When asked by reporters at the NFL Combine what he looks for when evaluating defensive linemen, Ossenfort offered the following:
"I think with anything, it's finding the right flavor for what your team is looking for. I think we're a team that's going to value versatility. Alignment versatility to play up and down the line. There is always going to be a premium placed on defensive front players that can affect the quarterback, whether that's from inside or outside."
We'll see if Payne ultimately ends up in Arizona. Free agency unofficially begins March 10.