Starter Set to Rejoin Cardinals This Week
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to see starting safety Jalen Thompson return to the practice field this week, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"Injury front - we came out pretty clean, and then moving forward, JT will be back out there on Wednesday, so we'll see how he does. We'll take it day by day with him. Everybody else, I think [is] pretty, pretty good," Gannon told reporters.
The Cardinals haven't seen Thompson (who started every game prior) play in their last two games due to an ankle injury, and Thompson has not practiced since the Thursday before the New York Jets game earlier in the schedule.
In that time, Arizona has seen rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson emerge in a huge way next to star Budda Baker, totaling 15 tackles and three passes defensed in the two games he started for Thompson.
The Cardinals will need all the help they can get ahead of a massive matchup against the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings on the road.
"It's in a dome, and it's loud. It'll be packed out, and there'll be no Cardinals fans. There will be Vikings fans there. ... Great place to play. Good environment. It's going to be - it's a tough place to play," Gannon said.
The Cardinals slipped from the top spot in the NFC West after a road loss to Seattle in Week 12 and are now tasked with trying to defeat a Vikings squad that has won their last four matchups.
"One round at a time. We're in playoff football right now. It is what it is, and we don't shy away from that. It's honestly, you can be thankful - with the holiday coming up - you can be thankful we're playing meaningful games right now. We've earned that right but it really doesn't mean you know what," said Gannon.
"Got to put all our energy and focus into Minnesota. Really good football team playing at a high level. Well-coached, really good players, tough place to play. We'll get to them on Wednesday. But every game means something right now. We pointed it out today because the explosive play battle and the takeaway battle, which is our double positive was even.
"And so the point to that is the margin for error in playoff football, in meaningful games, is very small. So we got to be on the details."
The potential reintroduction of Thompson to the lineup should provide just that, though we'll see what his participation looks like on Wednesday.