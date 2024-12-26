James Conner, Three More Cardinals Questionable vs Rams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report of Week 17's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
OUT - Joey Blount, Elijah Jones, Matt Prater
QUESTIONABLE - James Conner, Evan Brown, Baron Browning, Trey Benson
GOOD TO GO - Kelvin Beachum, Michael Palardy, Darius Robinson, Mack Wilson Sr.
The Rams are listing Rob Havenstein as questionable.
As for Arizona:
- Blount injured himself last week playing special teams and did not practice all week. Jones was also a DNP as he remains on injured reserve despite having his window open for return.
- All four questionable players were limited on all three days of practice this week. Benson was the lone questionable player who did not play last week vs. Carolina.
- Wilson successfully passed through NFL concussion protocol after being injured two weeks ago and is good to go. So too is Robinson, who returned from injured reserve weeks ago but has remained on the injury report.
It's a big week for the Cardinals despite being knocked out of the postseason picture.
"It seems like a long time ago when we played the Rams Week 2, but (they are a) good football team. Obviously, they're playing really good ball right now. They protect the ball; they're playing good defense. I really think that the last couple games, when you look at them, they're playing really clean so that's the challenge to our guys," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"We have to be able to match that, play our brand of ball to have a chance to win, so (I’m) excited for the opportunity."
The Cardinals will make practice squad elevations on Friday and will reveal inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.