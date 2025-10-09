Jonathan Gannon's Seat 'Uncomfortable' With Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' season has quickly reversed course.
After starting 2-0, the first time ever under third-year coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals were hopeful to be above .500 entering their bye week with a considerably tough backend of the schedule awaiting.
Now, it looks like they'll need something along the lines of a miracle to make that happen.
The Cardinals are losers of their last three games. Nothing on the offensive side of the ball seems to be going right, and Arizona quickly has found themselves in the basement of a tough NFC West.
The Athletic revealed their list of head coaches who could be on the hot seat, and Gannon was one:
Jonathan Gannon in 'Uncomfortable' Cardinals Situation
While Gannon wasn't quite in the "grasping" or "writing on the wall" category like other coaches, the Cardinals' head man was in the "uncomfortable" category with Zac Taylor and John Harbaugh.
"After a 4-13 rookie season, Gannon nudged the Cardinals towards improvement and an 8-9 record last year. But this year, he needs to do more contending for the division and a postseason bid," wrote Mike Jones.
"The Cardinals seemed to show signs of growth initially, but that collapse against the Titans will sting for a bit. Gannon drew scrutiny and a fine for striking Emari Demercado after he dropped the ball before crossing the whole line, but can really help his case with a strong rebound this week and by guiding the Cardinals back into the playoff hunt the rest of the way.
"Otherwise, he could become a casualty as well, especially if Shane Steichen (hired the same year) leads the Colts to the playoffs and Gannon does not."
Is Cardinals Coach Really on Hot Seat?
It's hard to think Gannon's job is in jeopardy, at least right now.
Arizona is a few plays away from being 5-0, as they became the first team in league history to lose three straight weeks on a score to end the fourth quarter.
On the other side of the coin, Arizona also is a few plays away from being 0-5.
The Cardinals positioned themselves to compete for a postseason spot this year, and those were expectations placed from fans and media on the outside while players in the locker room shared the same sentiment.
Gannon's job security shouldn't be questioned at this point in time, as it's very likely some other changes (looking very much to the offensive side of the ball and there's two names being heavily debated at the moment) would happen first.
However, the Cardinals simply aren't holding their end of the bargain, and Gannon falls on those arrows as the team's head coach for better or worse.
Jonathan Gannon Knows Cardinals Are Close
“I know what we have to control to give ourselves a chance to win. We've done that better in certain games than other games. That has to stay consistent," Gannon told reporters this week.
"Then I think that looking at each week what we do well and what the opponent does well, we just have to continue to exploit that. In my opinion as a coach, we can always do a better job of that (of) how we set things up. Then ultimately coach it and (make sure) the players understand it and go out and execute it.
"The old adage of coaching better and playing better, its coach speak, but it's the truth. If you ask anybody, it really is the truth, so (we) just have to be on those details.”