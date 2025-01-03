Joshua Dobbs Treating Cardinals Game as Audition
ARIZONA -- The return of former Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs is almost here.
The San Francisco 49ers announced they'd be starting Dobbs in place of the injured Brock Purdy ahead of their season finale at State Farm Stadium, giving the quarterback a chance to showcase himself one last time before his contract is up.
“Per-se, yeah. I think anytime you get a chance to get on the field and play, it's always an audition not only for the team that you're on, but for the other 31 teams, especially knowing my contract situation and being a free agent in March," said Dobbs.
"So it's an opportunity to go out and show what I can do here as a 49er in this scheme as well as for other opportunities. So I kind of let free agency, all that stuff, work itself out when that time comes. I'm just excited for the opportunity to get on the field and play. We all work to have this opportunity to play at the end of the day and it's obviously fun to be a part of a great room and be supportive of Brock throughout the season, but to get a chance to get your number called and go out there and play and show what you can do is something that you never take for granted in this league.
"Whether you play quarterback, receiver, defense, no matter what, you can't take that opportunity for granted. So, I'm excited to get out there, play, compete. I’ve built a lot of camaraderie with several guys, a lot of guys throughout the locker room, so to be able to step into that huddle and lead that group of men in our last opportunity on Sunday will be a lot of fun.”
Dobbs previously was Arizona's starting quarterback for the first half of the 2023 season, going 1-7 with the Cardinals before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Dobbs inked a one-yer deal with San Francisco in the offseason and played behind Purdy all year before an elbow injury forced Dobbs into action last week.
“I don't think I'm trying to prove anything without a doubt. I just want to go out and play good football. I've worked hard in the offseason preparing for the opportunities I got in the preseason, opportunities in camp and obviously if my number were to be called to be ready at a drop of a hat anytime to go in and execute and play at a high level," said Dobbs, who completed three of four passes in relief of Purdy against the Detroit Lions while also rushing a seven-yard gain in for a touchdown.
"Showed it last week. But now to have a full week of preparation, a full week of practice and reps, it's totally different. So, wanting to go out and play good football. Every time you step on the field you play to win. So I want to go out, compete, play at a high level and get a dub, send us out on the right note for this season and then we'll let the off season take care of itself.”