How Justin Jefferson Joined Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald in NFL History
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson now has his name next to an Arizona Cardinals legend in NFL history books.
Jefferson's first reception on Sunday tied him with Larry Fitzgerald as the youngest player in league history to reach 500 career receptions.
"Justin Jefferson is 26 years and 90 days old today, and with his first catch tonight vs. the Falcons, he’ll tie Larry Fitzgerald as the youngest player in NFL history to reach 500 career receptions. Fitzgerald also was exactly 26 years and 90 days old in 2009 when he caught his 500th NFL pass."
Justin Jefferson, Larry Fitzgerald Now in Elite Company
Jefferson - one of the league's most exciting players - now finds himself in elite company next to Fitzgerald, one of the game's all-time greats and a very likely first-ballot Hall of Fame player upon first opportunity next year.
More from Vikings.com:
"Fitzgerald accomplished the 500-catch milestone in 2009 with the Arizona Cardinals. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb reached 500 catches in Week 1 at 26 years and 149 days of age and is now the third youngest.
"Minnesota's 2025 home opener is Jefferson's 79th regular-season game. Michael Thomas is the only NFL player to reach 500 receptions in fewer games, accomplishing the feat in his 69th game."
Fitzgerald himself does have ties to the Vikings organization - as he was born in Minnesota and was a ball boy for the Vikings under head coach Dennis Green - who also coached Fitzgerald in Arizona from 2004-06.
"Coach Green gave me an opportunity of a lifetime to be around Cris Carter, Warren Moon, Joey Browner, Randy Moss, and Robert Smith. I can go on and on. To see their work ethic and dedication to their craft, that was really an eye-opening experience for a 14-year-old, 15-year-old. It was like on-the-job training almost," Fitzgerald said of the experience.
Jefferson, while still plenty of miles left on his tires, has pieced together quite the start to his young career. He's been an All-Pro four times with an equal amount of Pro Bowls while also taking home NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards that season.
He's posted at least 1,000 yards in each of his five seasons played.
We have a feeling this might not be the last time Jefferson will see his name alongside Fitzgerald.