Key Cardinals Defender Absent From Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals did not see starting safety Jalen Thompson on the practice field today as the team prepares for their Week 13 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kelvin Beachum also was not spotted with the team during the open portion of practice.
Thompson also was not spotted during the team's bonus practice on Monday coming off their bye week. He's currently dealing with an ankle injury.
Ahead of practice, head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about Thompson:
"He's doing okay. He's working to get back out there. He had a good week last week. So we'll take it day by day with him."
Thompson started every game for the Cardinals before being ruled out of Arizona's last game against the New York Jets on Nov. 10. He's third on the team with 56 tackles while adding two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
With Thompson out, rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson got the start and impressed after totaling six tackles with two passes defensed against New York, their fourth consecutive win.
If Thompson can't go, Taylor-Demerson will again be expected to get the start alongside Budda Baker.
Arizona's defense is in strong form as of late, having not allowed touchdowns in their last three home games. We'll see how the defense responds off a bye week when approaching a hostile environment such as Seattle.
The Cardinals did add safety Andre Chachere to the practice squad earlier this week, so it will be notable to follow Thompson's progress as game day approaches.
Arizona will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will release injury/practice reports after each day.