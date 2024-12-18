Key Names Missing From Cardinals Practice
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals were a little lighter than normal at their Wednesday practice ahead of Week 16's prep against the Carolina Panthers.
During the open portion of practice, players such as Mack Wilson, Trey Benson, Jesse Luketa and Paris Johnson Jr. were not spotted.
Earlier this week, head coach Jonathan Gannon gave a few minor updates on injured players - though nothing extensive was said or promised for the upcoming week of practice.
Wilson left Sunday's game with a concussion and did not return, and while Gannon told reporters Wilson was in "good spirits" earlier this week, he's clearly got a lengthy road to clear protocol and get back to the field.
Gannon also said the Cardinals were still "sorting through" Benson's ankle injury, and a couple days later it looks like they're doing exactly that. For what it's worth, Arizona did sign running back Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad today.
Luketa suffered a thigh injury just a few plays after Wilson left vs. New England and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. He's played just 30% of snaps for Arizona this season.
Perhaps the biggest name was Johnson, who played most of the snaps for Arizona in their win but was taken out when the Cardinals put their second unit in to close out the clock. It's unknown what sort of injury he picked up between Sunday and now.
The Cardinals will release their injury report later today, though we know some notable names are already set to be on the list.