How 2026 NFL Combine Changed Arizona Cardinals Draft Board

The Arizona Cardinals are done with their scouting work in Indianapolis, officially putting the combine behind them and transitioning into the next phase of the offseason.

As always, we saw players' stock rise and fall with performances and interviews. The Cardinals' third overall pick and seven total selections surely must have changed somehow over the last week.

How so?

Quarterback Becoming Draft Option

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Our biggest takeaway from combine chatter was Kyler Murray is as good as gone — we're just waiting to see exactly what fashion that looks like.

Surprisingly teams are also calling on Jacoby Brissett for a trade, and it seems as if quarterback could be addressed in either free agency or the draft — most notably with Alabama's Ty Simpson.

Simpson says he loved his interview with Arizona, and NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah deemed him the best fit for the Cardinals with the possibility of taking him in the second round lingering — if he's available.

Arizona also reportedly met with Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

It does feel like quarterback is an option for the Cardinals in this draft, though free agency will tell us everything we need to know.

Trade + Arvell Reese's Performance Pushes Him Out of Cardinals Territory

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Jets opened a new spot to welcome an edge rusher after trading Jermaine Johnson last week, and Arvell Reese's outstanding combine performance now has him as the favorite to land in New York with the second overall pick.

Reese met with the Cardinals in Indianapolis, and his ability to produce at either inside or outside linebacker makes him a coveted prospect at the top of the board. His 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds and other testing/measurables confirmed he's an athletic freak.

At least for now, it feels like Arizona can assume Reese won't be available.

Jeremiyah Love Could be in Play

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I want to make this extremely clear, on the record, that I would not draft Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick.

I believe Arizona has other pressing needs and while Love projects as a strong running back prospect at the next level, he's not generational (like many fans making comparisons to when the Cardinals took Levi Brown over Adrian Peterson) and Arizona would be better off spending the pick on other premium positions.

However, with the above being said, Love is generating legitimate buzz to go early after opening eyes with his combine workout. As he should. He's a back that seems to be capable of doing it all.

While I personally wouldn't take him with the third overall pick, it's hard to ignore the noise he made. He'd be a fun addition to the Cardinals' offense.

Rueben Bain Jr. Just Might Be Their Guy

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain offered quite an interesting comment at his podium interview last week when asked about his meeting with Arizona:

"Great interview. Like I said, I overprepared so I was ready for everything. The Cardinals — that was my fourth meeting — I had the mindset to go in and kill everything and have the best interview as possible. I wanted to leave that interview knowing that I was the best interview they had this whole week," Bain told reporters at the combine.

"I feel like that's the mindset that I left, and that was the impression I left because I feel like they were cheesing [smiling] ear to ear every time I said something, so I had to be doing something right."

Arizona has an obvious need at edge rusher opposite of Josh Sweat, and the only thing holding Bain back from being an undeniable top pick is his arm length, which ranks in the first percentile for edge rushers.

Still, he produced at massive levels at Miami. And if his word is worth anything with cameras and mics rolling, the Cardinals do seem to like him.