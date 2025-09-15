Kyler Murray Bluntly Addresses Cardinals Late-Game Issues
ARIZONA -- It was a game that was nearly put away in the third quarter, though football is 60 minutes for better or worse, and the Arizona Cardinals learned that on Sunday.
During their Week 2 win against the Carolina Panthers, the Cardinals emerged to a 27-3 lead early in the second half, humming with all cylinders firing and looking very much like the team most in the desert believed they could be.
Arizona, driving and threatening to widen the gap between them and Carolina, turned the ball over via a Kyler Murray interception, and the snowball effect began. The Cardinals' lead slowly but surely evaporated - and for a second consecutive week, Arizona needed a last-second stop to secure a victory.
They got the win, sure - though nobody in the locker room was happy with the performance - and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray addressed what nearly transpired after the win:
Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Cardinals Nearly Avoiding Disaster
"It was kind of a s---show to be honest," said Murray following the game.
“(It) could always be worse, right? We could be 0-2, but we're 2-0 with this issue. I don't want to make it a thing, but at the same time, we have to finish games. That’s (the) bottom line. So, it didn't bite us in the ass today, it didn't bite us in the ass last week. But, you keep playing around, (and you’ll) get bit. We have to be better.”
The Cardinals' offense only had the ball twice in the second half before receiving the last possession to kneel the clock out. Carolina's offense went on touchdown drives of 14, 14 and 12 plays in the second half.
“I think that goes back to obviously locking in throughout the week. (Working on) how we approach four- minute, limiting penalties," said Murray. Arizona had 12 penalties on the day.
"Obviously they were pretty stout in the run game today. I think we are used to being able to run the ball, and today (it) kind of got after us up front. But I expect us to be better.”
Head coach Jonathan Gannon addressed the same concerns Murray had in his post-game press conference.
"When we have a chance to put away games, we got to put them away. It's hard to win in the NFL. Like I said, I don't want to take their joy away. I'm glad we're 2-0 but we got a long way to go," he said. You can read more from him here.