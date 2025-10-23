Larry Fitzgerald Takes Next Step to Football Immortality
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is one step closer to football immortality after he advanced to the next round of the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process.
The next round of candidates was announced this week for the Class of 2026, trimming the list to 52 players. Fitzgerald was among those to make the cut. He joins Drew Brees and Frank Gore as the notable players in their first year of eligibility.
Fitzgerald spent the entirety of his 17-year career with the Cardinals, recording 1,432 receptions for 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns. His marks for receptions and yards are the second-most all-time behind Jerry Rice. He's sixth in touchdowns and one of just 12 players to surpass 100 touchdown receptions.
Perhaps the greatest Cardinal in franchise history, Fitzgerald was well known for his sure hands and reliability at every level of the field. One of the greatest sports stats ever is that Fitzgerald recorded more tackles than he had drops throughout his entire career. "Absurd" is the biggest understatement one can make.
Between 2005 and 2017, Fitzgerald was named a Pro Bowler 11 times, with seven consecutive selections spanning from 2007 to 2013. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and made Second-Team honors in 2009 and 2011.
Fitzgerald also topped 1,000 receiving yards nine times, including four seasons of over 1,400 yards. He scored double-digit touchdowns in five different seasons. In 2005 and 2016, Fitzgerald led the league in receptions. He led the league in touchdowns in 2008 and 2009.
Another incredible accomplishment in Fitzgerald's career was his dependability to get on the field. The Pittsburgh product missed just nine games, playing 263 of a possible 272 games while starting in 261. His numbers were recorded before the 2021 season expanded to 17 regular-season games, making his accomplishments all the more impressive.
Fitzgerald was also a dominant postseason receiver. Although he played in just nine playoff games, Fitzgerald recorded 57 receptions for 942 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He put together one of the greatest postseason runs ever during a magical 2008 season, recording 30 receptions for a whopping 546 yards and seven touchdowns.
His yards and touchdowns are NFL records, with his 64-yard Super Bowl touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers considered one of the best plays in the championship game's history.
A member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Fitzgerald was beloved by fans from all 32 teams. He had no enemies, with many considering him the greatest NFL player to never win a championship.
As he looks to join the Hall of Fame in year one, Fitzgerald will compete with former teammate Anquan Boldin. He will also face a field of other receiver greats, including Torry Holt, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, and Reggie Wayne.
In the history of the Hall of Fame, just 76 players have been inducted in their first year of eligibility. Of Hall of Fame wide receivers, just seven have made it as first-ballot nominees, the most recent being Calvin Johnson in 2021.