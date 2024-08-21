Linebacker Thanks Cardinals in Retirement Post
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden is officially hanging it up after reportedly doing so last week.
Golden announced his retirement on social media:
"Football has always been more than just a sport to me, I’ve officially retired from the NFL after playing the game I’ve loved all my life. I feel truly blessed to have been able to live out the dreams and goals I set for myself as a kid," he wrote.
"A Big thank you to God, my family, friends, St. Louis, Matthew Dickey Boys & Girls Club, Affton, Hutchinson Community College, Mizzou, The Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’m also incredibly grateful to all the teammates and coaches I had the privilege to work with along the way. To all the incredible fans, Thank You! Your passion and energy fueled me, and I’m grateful for each and every one of you.
"#KeepHuntin"
Former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell commented on the post and said, "Congrats my brother! Good luck in the next chapter."
Golden initially signed with the Steelers in early August but was placed on the reserve/retired list just days later. He had spent the prior season in Pittsburgh but spent a good chunk of his career in Arizona, where he became a fan-favorite of the Cardinals for his personality on and off the field.
Golden was initially a second-round pick in 2015 by Arizona and finished his career with 51 sacks.