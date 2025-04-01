Chargers, Cardinals Projected to Trade in NFL Draft
We're officially in the month of the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals currently own the 16th overall pick with numerous avenues they can take.
After filling some massive needs via free agency, the Cardinals don't have any glaring holes that are at must-address status moving into the future.
There's freedom that comes with that (as general manager Monti Ossenfort spoke to recently), which includes trading down in the draft, something the Cardinals have done in both prior drafts in the Ossenfort era.
That again could be the case.
In Pro Football Focus' latest piece running through trades that could shake up the first round, the Cardinals move back a few spots and do business with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In their mock trade, the Chargers move up to snag Texas WR Matthew Golden (who was recently mocked to Arizona at 16) in exchange for picks 22, 86 and 181.
"The Chargers were noticeably quiet during this offseason’s free-agent cycle, particularly as it pertains to one of the roster’s most glaring needs: wide receiver. The most notable addition to the receiving corps came in the form of Mike Williams’ return to the team that drafted him, but not before the veteran receiver failed to catch on with a pair of squads in 2024, torpedoing his grading profile in the process," wrote Mason Cameron.
"Although something is better than nothing, the Chargers' need at receiver remains. Considering the talent drop-off at the position and many teams being in need and drafting ahead of Los Angeles, general manager Joe Hortiz can’t afford to let an opportunity to add to the group slip past him a second time. The Chargers would be wise to move up to beat the run on receivers, selecting a talent like Matthew Golden or perhaps Tetairoa McMillan — PFF’s third-ranked prospect — should either slide past the top 15.
"Arizona would be a prime candidate to trade with in this scenario. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is known for wheeling and dealing on draft day, and after a solid haul of free-agent talent that addressed many of the team’s glaring needs, Arizona could be well positioned to drop a few picks in the order and gather more draft capital. Moving back to No. 22 would still allow the Cardinals to address their coverage holes, particularly at cornerback, while still being positioned in front of teams that will also target the position, such as the Packers, Vikings, Rams, Ravens and Bills."
A trade down absolutely makes sense for Arizona, as there's a number of talented players the Cardinals could still snag.
That's something Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hinted at when speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine.
"We could be picking - I'm not going to put my foot in my mouth - you're picking 16 right now, it doesn't mean that's where we're going to be picking," said Gannon.
Moving back to 22 would still give Arizona a premium player while also recouping some capital in a draft where they are missing a selection - albeit the lone hole is in the sixth round.
Do not be at all surprised if the Cardinals move down the board on draft day.