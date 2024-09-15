Rams Lose Star WR vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return to Week 2's battle against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.
It's unclear exactly when Kupp was injured, though some people on social media believe they found the play where it happened.
Kupp - one of the best wideouts in the NFL - was a massive focus for the Cardinals this week in their prep, especially with fellow receiver Puka Nacua going on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier in the week.
Kupp exited action with four catches for 37 yards. The Rams trailed 24-3 heading into the locker room.
With a fairly considerable weak secondary, many thought Kupp was in line for a massive stat line in Week 2. The Buffalo Bills seemed to move the ball at will against Arizona last week, and it's never easy to doubt a Sean McVay offense.
However, the Cardinals strapped Kupp and the rest of L.A.'s offense down early - stopping the Rams on a fourth and short to begin the game which was followed by consecutive three and outs by Matthew Stafford and company.
Kupp - a Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP - holds the following NFL records:
-Most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver in a single season (1,965)
-Most receptions in a single postseason (33)
-Most receiving yards in a single season including postseason (2,425)
-Most receptions in a single season including postseason (178)
He was also the league's offensive player of the year in 2021.
This article will be updated if he returns, but that's unlikely.