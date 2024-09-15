All Cardinals

Rams Lose Star WR vs Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have lost their best weapon in Week 2's battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return to Week 2's battle against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

It's unclear exactly when Kupp was injured, though some people on social media believe they found the play where it happened.

Kupp - one of the best wideouts in the NFL - was a massive focus for the Cardinals this week in their prep, especially with fellow receiver Puka Nacua going on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier in the week.

Kupp exited action with four catches for 37 yards. The Rams trailed 24-3 heading into the locker room.

With a fairly considerable weak secondary, many thought Kupp was in line for a massive stat line in Week 2. The Buffalo Bills seemed to move the ball at will against Arizona last week, and it's never easy to doubt a Sean McVay offense.

However, the Cardinals strapped Kupp and the rest of L.A.'s offense down early - stopping the Rams on a fourth and short to begin the game which was followed by consecutive three and outs by Matthew Stafford and company.

Kupp - a Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP - holds the following NFL records:

-Most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver in a single season (1,965)
-Most receptions in a single postseason (33)
-Most receiving yards in a single season including postseason (2,425)
-Most receptions in a single season including postseason (178)

He was also the league's offensive player of the year in 2021.

This article will be updated if he returns, but that's unlikely.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News