Madden Predicts Saints Upset Over Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are just under 24 hours from their Week 1 regular season opener, and it's anybody's guess as to who will walk out of the Superdome victorious.
The Cardinals are heavy favorites - and perhaps rightfully so after the offseason they've had - though last year's Saints squad proved the beginning of the season is up for anybody's grabs.
What does Madden NFL 26 think of Week 1's clash? We simulated the matchup, which gave us quite the surprise:
The Cardinals are considered favorites entering this week for numerous reasons, whether it be their roster (which admittedly so is vastly better than New Orleans' from top to bottom) or more experienced coaching staff.
However, Arizona enters this matchup with all the respect in the world for the Saints - particularly from Jonathan Gannon to Kellen Moore, who he used to see during their time facing each other in the NFC East.
“I have a high opinion of Kellen. If you go back and look at my track record against him, it's not good, truthfully. He's always had really good offenses. He's very creative. It makes it really hard on a defense how he calls the game," Gannon said.
"He's been (to) a couple different stops and his offense is played in a way that's hard to defend. It really is, and not just because he's got good players. Take that out of it. Schematically, he's hard to defend. The pace that he plays with is hard to defend. It puts you on your heels. He's always been ahead of me, so we got our work cut out for it. Now I'm not calling the game, so it's a little bit different, but I've got a high opinion of Kellen.”
Gannon says he's also a fan of playing in New Orleans:
“It’s fun. I always say (in) coaching, the best part of the job is right now. A lot of people might say it's not. I think they're in the wrong business if they don't think that. Games are fun, man. You get to get measured. You see the week of prep, how well did you do it, and then you get to learn from it and move on. Whether you win or lose, you have to learn from that and move on. This is the fun part. Juices will be flowing.”