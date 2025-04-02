Report: Dolphins, Ravens Wanted Cardinals New Signing
News of the Arizona Cardinals signing defensive lineman Calais Campbell sent some positive shockwaves through the desert earlier this week, as many fans here in Arizona had clamored for the veteran to return home before calling it a career in the NFL.
The Cardinals and their fans weren't the only ones who wanted Campbell entering his 18th season.
According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens were two teams very interested in signing Campbell.
He was also mulling retirement:
"Campbell, a free agent defensive lineman, is mulling whether he wants to sign with the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens or another team. Retirement isn’t out of the question, either," wrote Barry Jackson.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sounded fairly confident the organization would bring back Campbell before Arizona inked their former draft pick to a one-year contract worth $5.5 million.
“Calais, specifically, is in a unique situation where he’s assessing multiple options as a player in the 45th year of his career,” McDaniel said at the NFL owners meetings.
"There’s a lot in play in that, in regard to, your play is high, you’re excited to play another year. He’s assessing those options, and he was a very important player to the team last year. I see him having the opportunity to be a very important player on the team this year.”
The Dolphins nearly traded Campbell at the trade deadline last season before McDaniel stepped in and adamantly vetoed the thought of trading a player who was coveted in Miami's locker room.
Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cardinals before featuring for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Dolphins last season. He's had at least five sacks in his last three years.
"What a story it would be! Started my career with a bang. Now it's time to finish it with a bang back home where it first began!" Campbell said on Instagram, reacting to the news becoming official.
Campbell has three All-Pro nods with six Pro Bowls and is a winner of the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
His presence in the desert is certainly welcome, and the Cardinals were able to sway Campbell from some enticing other options.