What Veteran Free Agent Signing Means for Cardinals Draft
The Arizona Cardinals have made a noteworthy effort to bring in premier talent to a thin defensive line. Their latest signing saw a return to the desert for veteran DL and perennial Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.
Campbell is entering his age-39 season, but still brings plenty of beef and run-stuffing prowess to a defensive line that needed it badly. But now, the Cardinals have a unique opportunity in the NFL Draft.
Arizona added both EDGE Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson in the first week of free agency. But they still needed some more depth, and ideally 1-2 more talented starters.
Campbell is now able to fill that need — in the interior. So while the Cardinals could still elect to take a defensive tackle in the NFL Draft, their draft strategy might be more focused.
The Campbell signing fills the rest of the originally-dire interior need. Now, the Cardinals can focus their first round attention on either an edge rusher to put opposite Sweat, or perhaps even the best player available at 16 overall. They could even more highly entertain a trade down.
They could still elect to take an interior DL, but with Campbell, Tomlinson, Darius Robinson and the Bilal Nichols/Justin Jones duo, it doesn't seem quite as likely that the pick will go to that position without cuts being made to the current unit.
Campbell's signing with the Cardinals increases the likelihood that they'll take either an edge defender, a CB like Michigan's Will Johnson, or even trade down for an off-ball linebacker.
It doesn't matter if Campbell comes with an exceptional level of production — though it seems unlikely he'll be much worse than his consistently-solid self. The point is, the Cardinals have more options, more flexibility, and both a higher ceiling and floor in their DL room.
Arizona's defense will look drastically different in 2025. Whether or not they turn the recently-acquired talent into significant production or a playoff berth remains to be seen, but it's not for a lack of effort on the part of GM Monti Ossenfort.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will have plenty of new toys to play with in the coming season — it's a promising start for Arizona's defense, before a snap is even played.
With Campbell adding both talent and leadership to the locker room, and a talented first-round pick likely waiting come April 24, the Cardinals might begin to strike fear into the hearts of opposing offenses, sooner than one may think.