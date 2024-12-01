Vikings' Justin Jefferson Hits Historical Milestone vs Cardinals
One of the game's greats continues to make NFL history.
In the Minnesota Vikings' Week 13 battle against the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver Justin Jefferson became the fourth player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons.
He joins Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Randy Moss in that elite company.
Jefferson is widely accepted as the NFL's top receiver, and for good reason. The LSU product is elite at practically everything and is so hard to be contained - which made last week's two receptions for 27 yard performance jaw-dropping.
Jefferson has bounced back in strong fashion against Arizona, catching five passes for 81 yards with much of the fourth quarter left.
Jefferson was the league's No. 22 overall pick back in 2020 and has accolades such as NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowls, NFL receptions leader and NFL receiving yards leader (both in 2022) in the early stages of his career.
At just 25 years old, Jefferson has already hit superstar status, and his talents were handsomely paid back in the summer, where he inked a four-year, $140 million extension that included $110 million in guarantees.
Earlier in the week, Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. told reporters he has a massive respect for Jefferson.
"He's had the best five year, four year start anybody's ever had in this league, so he's probably already a Hall of Fame player. He's going to continue to do great things," said Harrison.
"Obviously I'm a fan of his, just being a receiver you can always respect someone who produces the way he does and the way he goes about his business. ... You can always appreciate good receiver play and just respect someone who always produces at that level."