Mock Draft: Cardinals Add Rising QB
Welcome back to an Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft Monday!
This fresh mock is all seven-rounds as per usual for our Cardinals-exclusive mocks. Pro Football Focus was my mock draft machine of choice, and they now have six projected selections for Arizona thanks to the addition of the 250th overall pick.
There are no specific rules for this mock; just your standard full-round draft. I have no trades in here, either, so we'll be starting with the 16th overall pick and then finish up with 250 overall.
16. Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
When the 16th pick rolls around, the Cardinals should consider two options: Selecting the best pass rusher or defensive tackle available OR trade down. Now that Arizona is projected to own six picks and five inside the top-155, a trade down isn't as pressing as it was previously.
So, let's stay put and let the board fall to us.
The Cardinals had a handful of options to grab to boost their front seven and I opted for the superstar defensive lineman. Nolen could become something truly special after breaking out with Ole Miss last season. The former number two overall recruit recorded 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his lone season in Oxford.
Nolen is just scratching the surface of his potential as a 6'3 and 305lbs monster. If he tests well at the NFL Scouting Combine, he may look like a steal at 16 overall.
47. Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
The future of Kyzir White is unclear with free agency just around a month away. They could use someone to replace him or be his primary backup if he does return to the desert. The Cardinals could also stand for depth at the position.
Campbell is quite an intriguing prospect. The former five-star edge rusher made a move to linebacker last season and dominated for the Tide. Of course, he's still a pass rusher at heart, so it's no surprise he still managed five sacks despite the move.
With a successful move inside while still possessing high-upside as a pass rusher, Campbell feels like a dream fit for this Nick Rallis defense.
78. Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
Arizona needs wide receiver depth, but they more specifically need a speedster to be a true deep threat after forcing guys to fill that role last season. Bond checks off both of those boxes.
Bond had a quietly good career with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Texas. The 5'11 and 180 lbs receiver averaged nearly 16 yards per receptions a year ago and has had a touchdown of 50-or-more yards in all three of his collegiate seasons.
Adding Bond gives the Cardinals a legitimate deep ball receiver that will allow Marvin Harrison Jr. to focus on being a threat throughout the field without being forced into a role he's not comfortable with. Along with Michael Wilson as WR2, Arizona suddenly has a good, young receiving core that could evolve into something special.
113. Jaxson Dart, Quarterback, Ole Miss
I am a huge proponent for the Cardinals needing, not considering, adding a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. A lot of people are down on the class and it should see guys slip into day three. This is where Arizona needs to pounce and add a veteran who can push Kyler Murray as the former number one overall pick's seat reaches scorching hot temperatures.
Dart has been one of college football's better quarterbacks over the last several seasons and has made a mark for himself in the history of Ole Miss football. The three-year full-time starter with the Rebels threw 72 touchdowns and added 12 more scores as a runner. Dart also started several games at USC before transferring to Ole Miss.
As one of the draft's most experienced passers, Dart is the perfect choice to push Murray. Unlike veteran options set to be free agents and other 2025 rookie quarterbacks, Dart has a ton of success over a long period of time plus athleticism and overall talent to be an NFL quarterback.
If things get to a point where Murray needs to be replaced, I trust Dart to step in and lead the offense.
153. Seth McLaughlin, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State
McLaughlin is recovering for a season-ending injury, so he may need sometime to recover before he debuts in the league. That works out well, however, as the projected center will have plenty of time to heal and develop behind the underrated stud Hjalte Froholdt.
The former Buckeye and Alabama transfer was incredibly accomplished in his career five-year college stint. McLaughlin started 34 games at center and won the Rimington Trophy for the nation's best center despite getting injured in November. That should speak to how great he is.
The Cardinals will happily capitalize on his fall in the class. Arizona has the luxury of a good center ahead of him to let him be brought back at his own pace. When he's eventually ready, he can usurp Froholdt of his spot upon his return and be the future inside.
250. Elijah Alston, Edge Rusher, Miami
Alston made a move to South Beach for his final collegiate season and was rock-solid. Despite only managing 2.5 sacks, Alston was more than quality off the edge for Miami and has flashed some consistency to audition himself to the next level.
The former Marshall product and two-star recruit outplayed his expectations coming out of high school, appearing in 50 games and recording 11 sacks in five seasons. At 6'3 and 248 lbs, Alston has adequate size and can be bulked up and developed further.
We all know that seventh-round draft picks, especially within the last few selections often don't work out, but Alston is a fun player to kick the tires on. The drive is there for him to keep getting better and proving himself. Perhaps some professional coaching will help him take another step forward.