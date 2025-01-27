Mock Draft: Cardinals Add Versatility in Trenches
ARIZONA -- It's officially mock draft season for all but two teams in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals included.
While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl LIX, the Cardinals have been fast at work to improve their roster over the course of the offseason.
Under general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals have built themselves through the two previous NFL drafts, and 2025 should be no different.
There's a variety of directions the Cardinals can take, though Pro Football Focus has Arizona selecting a franchise tackle with the 16th overall pick in Missouri's Armand Membou:
"The Cardinals already have their long-term answer at left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr. and grab their right tackle of the future in Membou here. He was outstanding in that role for the Tigers this past season, one of two tackles in college football with 85.0-plus grades both as a pass blocker and a run blocker."
The Cardinals' future at right tackle is still very much up for debate, as previous starter Jonah Williams dealt with injuries for much of the 2024 season while backup Kelvin Beachum could be on the verge of retirement.
Christian Jones may be an option for Arizona, though he didn't play much during his rookie season in the desert.
The Cardinals are also favorites to address positions such as EDGE, DL, OL and possibly corner early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Membou can also play inside at guard, according to various scouting reports:
"Overall, Membou projects as a sure-fire starter, contingent on a strong 2024 campaign. Once he establishes himself in the league, he’s poised to become a versatile lineman capable of seamlessly transitioning between positions for years to come," wrote The Draft Network.
Arizona also could be in search of guard help this offseason as Will Hernandez and Evan Brown are set to hit free agency.