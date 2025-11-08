Cardinals Make Final Roster Moves Before Seahawks Game - Here’s What It Means
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made their final roster moves ahead of Week 10's road test against the Seattle Seahawks.
Michael Carter was signed to the active roster from the practice squad while LB Jared Bartlett and CB Darren Hall were elevated to the game day roster as Arizona's two standard practice squad call-ups.
What's this mean for the Cardinals ahead of Sunday?
What Cardinals' Last Roster Moves Tell Us
As for as Carter's signing, there's not much there. The Cardinals gained an open spot on the active roster when they placed Kyler Murray on injured reserve, so Carter will likely stay up during that time period.
"I love Mike. He loves playing ball and he does an excellent job for us," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this season.
" ... Mike's an integral part of this team. Like I said, when you've got guys that when their number is called, they perform. They star at their role; they have a good attitude and they’re team first guys. You can't have enough of those guys around. He's one of them.”
The elevation of Hall could spell news of Kitan Crawford not playing on Sunday. The rookie is questionable with a hamstring injury.
Also, with two cornerbacks in Max Melton and Will Johnson already out, Hall's versatility to play CB/S could be pivotal on top of his special teams contributions.
It's notable that Budda Baker dealt with a hamstring injury this week, too.
Bartlett will serve as a depth piece and will likely play special teams, as contributors such as Crawford and WR Xavier Weaver may possibly not go on Sunday.
Final inactives will be revealed 90 minutes prior the 2:05 PM MST kickoff.
Can Cardinals Upset Seahawks?
The Cardinals have yet to top Seattle since Jonathan Gannon took over in the desert despite a few close calls.
Arizona stopped a five-game losing streak last week while Seattle is No. 1 in the NFC West with a 6-2 record, one of those wins coming at State Farm Stadium in Week 4's Thursday Night Football matchup.
"I'm proud of those guys (and) I'm proud of everyone in that building, but the fact of the matter is (that) we're still in the hole and going to play probably the best team in the NFL right now. You just have to reset every day, every week and put your best foot forward," Gannon said this week.
"I'm convicted that how we operate in this building we can win more games. You just have to stick to it and keep doing it at a high level as best as you can do it.”