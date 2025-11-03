Did Cardinals Bench Kyler Murray?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to play on primetime football to conclude Week 9, as the Dallas Cowboys play host on Monday Night Football.
Thanks to everybody for the mailbag questions - let's get into it:
Bryan asks: If you could implement 1 change on both sides of the ball to win this week what would they be?
Offensively, the Cardinals have already implemented some of the changes I've been calling for such as replacing Isaiah Adams and flat-out gearing their approach towards a more pass-oriented attack. If we're nit-picking, Michael Wilson needs the ball more. I'm a big fan of getting appropriate targets to Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. - though Wilson continually makes plays when targeted. He needs more action.
Defensively, I'd love for Nick Rallis to start bringing more pressure. The Cardinals aren't getting home enough with just four pass rushers and we've seen Rallis get exotic previously. I'm not asking him to turn into Brian Flores or Steve Spagnuolo - but I'd love for Rallis to start sending numbers at the quarterback.
Mando asks: How much further do you think a healthy GW and Walter Nolen takes this defense?
If they both play to their potential, much further.
We all know Williams is one of the more underrated corners in the league. He's a certified, proven valuable asset in Arizona's defense.
As for Nolen, there's a reason he's a first-round pick, and his potential brings exactly what they're missing: interior pressure.
Expectations should be tempered for the rookie until he officially gets his feet under him, but if he can hold his end of the bargain... the Cardinals' defensive front sure gets a lot more disruptive.
Ed asks: Who’s changing addresses by next Wednesday?
Great question Ed, and this is quite the hot topic here in the desert. But to be quite honest, the Cardinals aren't going to make any changes midseason.
It'd be different if Arizona was just getting the brakes beat off of them on a consistent basis, but that hasn't been the case. The Cardinals, in my opinion, are deep enough in the weeds to see this thing through - but this could be a different conversation if they're eliminated from playoff contention relatively soon.
In that case, it's offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and maybe an assistant coach or two along the way.
Mando asks: Do you think a loss to the Cowboys would put an end to the Gannon era?
In a similar response to Ed: No sir.
However, I do think a loss to Dallas would sort of unofficially end Arizona's season. The Cardinals practically need to win-out and they've talked all week about how they've dug themselves in a hole. This feels, to me, close to a must-win without it actually being a must-win, if that makes any sense.
And for what it's worth, I think Gannon at least gets one more season in the desert.
CardinalsNewEra asks: The question that everyone wants to know. Was Kyler Murray soft benched?
Ah. This is the one.
If you want my honest answer - no, I don't believe so. The Cardinals - for various reasons - need Murray to play and play well to finish 2025. Him sitting on the bench doesn't accomplish that goal.
However.
Jacoby Brissett currently, in my opinion, is better at this point in time. He gives them a better chance to win, and if he plays expectedly well against Dallas - that should really open the door for those conversations.
I think Brissett is playing well and the Cardinals, in a sense, aren't rushing Murray back. I think if it was somebody like Clayton Tune (no stray intended) and this was an important game, Murray would be playing.
So perhaps in that sense, Murray is being softly benched by not being rushed back since Arizona's offense looked to be strong before the bye week.
But I don't think benched is the right term - yet.