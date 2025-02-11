Mock Draft: Cardinals Snag High Upside Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a variety of needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft, though all eyes are on what general manager Monti Ossenfort will do at the pass rush position.
Arizona's group statistically bumped themselves up from 2023 to 2024 in terms of sack numbers, though that can mostly be attributed to a stellar job by defensive coordinator Nick Rallis when it comes to dialing up pressure from different looks.
Though there's hope in Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari, the Cardinals don't quite have that game-wrecking presence that can consistently put pressure on the quarterback.
ESPN's Field Yates has the Cardinals snagging Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart in his recent mock draft:
"Stewart is a really fascinating prospect, and I think he's a lock for the first round. He is 6-foot-5, 281 pounds and will be one of the stars of the combine thanks to his ridiculous speed -- but he posted exactly 1.5 sacks in each of his three college seasons. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort could take a big swing by landing him here, going all-in on his upside and immense potential. The Cardinals were 26th in pressure rate (28.6%) this season, and their midseason trade for Baron Browning spoke to their pass-rush issues."
Stewart very much is the classic case of traits vs production, as he possesses the physical tools to dominate at the next level, though his box score numbers don't exactly pop off the page.
More from his scouting report from The Draft Network:
"Despite his physical gifts, Stewart's primary concern as a player is his lack of overall production. Over his three-year collegiate career, he has totaled just 4.5 sacks. This lack of production appears to stem from an underdeveloped pass-rushing plan. His projection to the NFL relies heavily on a team recognizing his raw physical tools and dedicating time to refining his technique, strategy, and consistency as a pass rusher.
"Overall, Stewart is a rare athlete with an exceptional combination of size and athleticism. With proper coaching and development, he has the potential to transform into a premier pass rusher at the NFL level. His physical tools provide a solid foundation, and his ceiling is among the highest of players entering the league."
Other pass rushers the Cardinals could target in the first round are Mike Green, James Pearce, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker.