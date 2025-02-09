Mock Draft: Cardinals Stun With WR in First Round
The Arizona Cardinals can go numerous routes with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as there's a handful of needs the organization can cross off when late April strolls around.
Position groups such as edge rusher, defensive line, offensive line and even cornerback have been noted by media members looking to project who general manager Monti Ossenfort could take.
With the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, the Cardinals aren't exactly favorites to target a pass catcher early, though The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs has Arizona taking one of the top talents in the draft with Tetairoa McMillan:
"The Cardinals gobble up a sliding Tetairoa McMillan with their first round pick, giving this team two big perimeter pass catchers between him and Marvin Harrison Jr. Between the two and Trey McBride, QB kyler Murray will have little to no excuse to not break out again in 2025 - and if he doesn't the Cardinals will know who they need to have their uncomfortable conversation about."
Arizona's offense can definitely use a boost, and McMillan is widely viewed as the best wideout in the class.
More on McMillan from his scouting report in the mock draft:
"McMillan has so, so much potential. Teams looking to work the ball down the field will find his ball-tracking ability, catch radius, and ability to win vertically attractive, and this does feel like his most immediate impact to success.
"As he develops more as a route runner, McMillan could become a featured centerpiece of a passing offense — although that development feels like it could unfold across his first few seasons. He should still be considered a Day 1 starter coming into the league."
The potential departure of restricted free agent Greg Dortch would free up the WR3 slot, and the Cardinals more than anything desperately need a deep threat to stretch the field.