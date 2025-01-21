Multiple Cardinals on Top Free Agents List
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals don't exactly have a ton of priority free agents to handle heading into the 2025 offseason.
Prior extensions were handed to key players such as Hjalte Froholdt, Budda Baker and James Conner before the end of the regular season. While Arizona does still have to ink Trey McBride to a massive contract extension - he's not in danger of leaving soon.
You could argue that Kyzir White is arguably Arizona's top free agent, though Pro Football Focus doesn't see it that way - listing Baron Browning and Dennis Gardeck in their top 75 free agent rankings:
No. 39: Baron Browning
PFF: "The Denver Broncos traded Browning ahead of the deadline to the Arizona Cardinals, a team in desperate need of pass-rush help, and there was a logjam of good edge defenders in Denver with the recent extension of Jonathon Cooper and the continued emergence of Nik Bonitto. Browning’s 14.2% pressure rate over the 2022-23 seasons ranked 24th among edge defenders, and he converted from off-ball linebacker to a full-time edge rusher in 2022. Injuries are the only thing keeping Browning from being a consistent problem off the edge for opposing offenses."
Our take: The Cardinals would be wise to bring Browning back on a friendly deal, as he did show some promise towards the end of the season. Admittedly so, it's a bit surprising to see Browning this high on the list, though there's good enough upside to warrant Arizona wanting to bring him back.
No. 73 Dennis Gardeck
PFF: "Gardeck has long been an underrated designated pass-rusher in Arizona, and he carried the momentum of a career-best six sacks from 2023 into his contract year. Unfortunately, a torn ACL sustained in Week 7 could slow down his free-agency process and limit his ability to cash in on a larger deal as he enters his 30s."
Our take: Gardeck's appearance on this list is also surprising, as he's been a great locker room guy, rotational pass rusher and special teamer in Arizona, though that's about his ceiling. He's certainly a glue guy for head coach Jonathan Gannon, and rightfully so - don't be surprised at all if he returns.