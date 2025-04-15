National Outlet Doubles Down on Cardinals' Pick in New Mock
With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the projections for the Arizona Cardinals' selection at pick 16 are beginning to repeat themselves, as their potential first-round pick starts to look a little more solidified.
The Cardinals do still have a handful of needs on their roster, needing more pass rush help, run defense and offensive line depth. Especially considering the age of some of their additions like Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, Arizona likely needs more young talent to develop along the front seven.
But many outlets like the fit of Michigan CB Will Johnson, and for good reason. Johnson is an excellent DB and plays quite well in zone — the common scheme employed by Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis and head coach Jonathan Gannon.
There was talk that Arizona would look to add a veteran corner in free agency, and that never came to fruition. Yet Gannon is known for his development of young DBs, and the Cardinals could opt to add another young corner in the draft.
Pro Football Focus projected Johnson to Arizona in their latest mock, explaining it as follows:
"The Cardinals could have used an interior defender or a speedy wide receiver, but they take Will Johnson here to improve a secondary that needs help at outside cornerback. Garrett Williams played very well in the slot last year, earning an 83.7 PFF coverage grade, but none of the team's outside cornerbacks sported a PFF coverage grade above 66.0 in 2024."
Perhaps it might seem like a position that doesn't present much need, but Arizona could use a sturdier outside corner, especially considering Johnson played for one of college football's top defenses and won a National Championship.
The Cardinals' defense could be a surprise strength in 2025, but while most of their resources have gone into defensive linemen, it might not be the worst thing for them to continue bolstering their secondary with a proven, refined college player like Johnson.