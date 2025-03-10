Patriots Sign Former Cardinals QB
The New England Patriots are signing former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a two-year contract, according to his agent.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero is reporting the deal is worth $8 million with $3.8 million guaranteed.
Dobbs spent this past season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in two games for the organization, most notably against the Cardinals in the regular season finale in a 47-24 loss vs. Arizona in Week 18.
The year prior, Dobbs started eight games for the Cardinals before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Dobbs went just 1-7 as Arizona's starter, though he did give the Vikings a boost immediately on his way to a 2-2 record as starter to finish 2023.
The Patriots have been fairly big spenders already in free agency, as they've spent $206 million in total money awarded in contracts - which ranks as No. 1 in the NFL according to OverTheCap.
New England swooped into the Milton Williams sweepstakes last minute and beat the Cardinals to signing the former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher to a monster four-year, $104 million deal.
As for Dobbs, the veteran passer simply wanted a new opportunity:
“Yeah, I want to go to a spot where I get a chance to compete, whether it's for the starting job or the two role, whatever it is. To be able to push the room, contribute week in and week out, and be a guy that a team is relying on to win on Sundays," Dobbs said after the season finale.
"I've obviously played eight years in the league and what I've learned is, the best opportunities that you have to grow and improve are to be standing out on the field in the line of fire and learning how to win games in the NFL. I haven't gotten a ton of opportunities to do that, especially being in the same offense throughout the year.
"Obviously, this wasn’t the first opportunity I've had in my NFL career, so it's finding an opportunity that I'm going to be in a consistent environment, whether it's here or wherever. Be in a consistent environment, have a consistent coaching staff, and be able to be the best version of myself every single day.
"I'll be excited when March comes around, it will be good to get away for a second, but I'll be excited to hit the ground running when March comes around and we'll see where this football journey takes me.”
That journey is now in New England, where the Patriots hope to reload rather than rebuild under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
As for the Cardinals, they've been fairly active in free agency - you can read more about that here.