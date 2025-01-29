REPORT: Jets Hire Former Cardinals HC
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is back in the NFL.
After spending last season as a volunteer advisor with the Charlotte 49ers, Wilks has been a popular candidate in the NFL's 2025 coaching cycle - having been rumored with a handful of coordinator spots including the opening with the Indianapolis Colts, who did indeed interview him before moving in a different direction.
Wilks is now the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets after being hired by new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Wilks previously spent one season as the head coach of the Cardinals, going just 3-13 en route to the No. 1 overall pick landing in Arizona for the 2019 NFL Draft. Wilks was fired which prompted the hire of Kliff Kingsbury and eventual selection of Kyler Murray.
Wilks has a strong resume as a defensive coordinator at places such as the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, earning a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers in 2023 while also assuming interim head coach duties with the Panthers in 2022.
The Jets surprisingly fired head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of last season, and their defense took a noticable turn for the worse after he departed. Saleh re-joined the 49ers as their defensive coordinator this offseason.
After being heavily favored to be the hire in New York, Wilks is officially expected to put pen to paper and become the Jets' new defensive coordinator.