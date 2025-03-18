Jets Host Former Cardinals WR
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is visiting with the New York Jets today, according to NFL insider Field Yates.
Moore has previously visited with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
After missing the entire 2024 season due to a serious shoulder injury suffered in training camp, Moore is hoping to bounce back in major fashion.
Moore was traded from the Cardinals to the Atlanta Falcons last offseason in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.
The almost 25-year-old spent three years in Arizona before he was traded after being made a second-round pick in 2021.
Coming out of Purdue, Moore's downfield speed was thought to have be a potential game-changer for NFL offenses, though the Cardinals utilized Moore more as a quick-screen receiver.
There was hope the Falcons would utilize him more efficiently, especially after an impressive training camp in Atlanta.
"Rondale might be one of the faster humans in the National Football League," Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard said last season during OTAs.
"We just need him to continue to grow and progress in this offense -- that'll be huge for all of us, just so he can establish himself and carve out a role that is significant to what we try to put on tape."
Moore could now look to do that for the Jets, who just signed Justin Fields in free agency to play quarterback. Moore would align with New York receivers such as Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
His market value on Spotrac is $1.5 million annually.