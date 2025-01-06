Report: Jets to Interview Former Cardinals Coach
Former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is reportedly interviewing for the New York Jets' head coaching vacancy, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Joseph last coached for Arizona in 2022, where he, Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim were relieved of their duties. He interviewed for the open spot before the Cardinals decided to interview Jonathan Gannon.
Joseph then accepted a role with the Broncos as their defensive coordinator and has done a strong job since.
The Chicago Bears also reportedly have interest in Joseph.
Denver now marches into the postseason after a 10-7 season, with their defense leading the way. The Broncos' 317.1 yards per game ranked seventh in the NFL while their 18.3 points per game was third in the league.
Joe Brady and Aaron Glenn are also reportedly set for interviews with New York.
Joseph - despite being an older coach with a defensive background - could make good on his second opportunity as a head coach after coaching Denver previously to an 11-21 record between 2017/2018 before being fired.
Working under Sean Payton, Joseph told The Denver Post he'd like to again be in the seat of a head coach.
“When you’re making a jump like this, it’s about a winning culture. We changed some players out, but Coach was big into having the right players. To change the culture, it’s a daily conversation about what he wants," he said.
"He was firm on what he wants from players, how we worked, how we practice, how we study, how we lift and run. It’s all a daily conversation, and it’s firm. It’s never gray. He doesn’t waver on it. If guys don’t do it his way, they can’t stay here."
At least in terms of interviewing, he'll get that chance.